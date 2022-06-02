NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 67 new cases

By Staff Report
A woman sits as she queues with others to collect cash of financial assistance through a mobile wallet under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 9, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 67 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the ministry of health said on Thursday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,530,520, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths reported on Wednesday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Wednesday, 15,442 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.43 percent.

Currently, there are 72 active cases that are in critical condition in the country.

