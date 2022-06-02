NATIONAL

Imran secures interim bail in long march-linked cases

By Staff Report
Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan gestures as he delivers a speech during a political campaign rally, in Islamabad, on July 21, 2018, ahead of the general election. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan until June 25 in all 14 cases registered against him in connection with the long march on Islamabad.

After Khan called off his march, he and members of his party were booked in cases registered at police stations across Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism in the capital.

Following the complaints, he petitioned the court through his counsel Babar Awan. He also appeared before the court as Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan took up the petition.

The judge approved Khan’s request for bail and subsequently forwarded the orders to an additional sessions judge in Islamabad.

On May 26, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Kohsar police station at the complaint of Sub-Inspector Asif Raza under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The second FIR was registered on the same day at 3:20 am on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ghulam Sarwar.

On May 28, 11 more cases were registered against the top leadership, including Khan, and activists of the party under different sections by the Loi Bher, Secretariat police, Aabapra police, Golra police, and Bhara Kahu police, among others.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former minister Hammad Azhar also applied for protective bails in the FIRs registered by the Punjab police.

Former minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also sought bail in six cases registered in different police stations. Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the other hand granted protective bail to PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur till June 13 in an FIR registered in Mianwali.

Moreover, District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed against Rs10,000 surety bonds till June 13.

The IHC has barred police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Qaiser in cases related to harming government properties during the protest march.

Qaiser approached IHC to seek protection against arrest after multiple FIRs were registered against him.

Previous articlePakistan sends 50-member team to Kabul to discuss TTP cease-fire
Next articleManchester United confirm Mata departure
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 67 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 67 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the ministry of health said on Thursday. The tally of infected people increased to 1,530,520, according...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan sends 50-member team to Kabul to discuss TTP cease-fire

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday sent a 50-member delegation of tribal elders to Kabul to negotiate an extension of a truce with the Tehreek-i-Taliban...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to strengthen relationships to boost economic development: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the country would further strengthen relations with its strategic partners including China to boost the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish defense minister discusses regional security with Pakistan counterpart

ANKARA: Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed on Wednesday regional defense and security issues with his Pakistan counterpart, Khawaja Muhammed Asif, who is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran’s breakup comment ‘naked threat’ to country: Sharif

ISLAMABAD: A day after former prime minister Imran Khan expressed fear of a recurrence of the 1971-like tragedy if the right decisions were not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hindu families flee occupied Kashmir after targeted killings

SRINAGAR: More than 100 Hindu families have fled the occupied region of Kashmir as panic spread after the killing of a Hindu school teacher...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan sends 50-member team to Kabul to discuss TTP cease-fire

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday sent a 50-member delegation of tribal elders to Kabul to negotiate an extension of a truce with the Tehreek-i-Taliban...

Pakistan to strengthen relationships to boost economic development: minister

Turkish defense minister discusses regional security with Pakistan counterpart

Imran’s breakup comment ‘naked threat’ to country: Sharif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.