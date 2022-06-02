Pakistan sends 50-member team to Kabul to discuss TTP cease-fire

Two senior TTP members who are close to the negotiations also confirmed the arrival of the 50-member team in Kabul. They told The Associated Press that a truce extension is linked to a “positive response” from Pakistan. They declined to elaborate and like the two security officials, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media about the negotiations.

There was no official comment from the Pakistani government or the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The group uses neighbouring Afghanistan’s rugged border regions for hideouts and for staging cross-border attacks into Pakistan. They have been emboldened by the return to power of the Afghan Taliban, who last ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s when they imposed their harsh edicts and interpretation of Islamic law, severely restricting the rights of women and minorities.

In Pakistan, the TTP insurgency has been centred in the remote former tribal region, now the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan.

Mahmood Shah, a security analyst, said Islamabad sent tribal elders to Kabul as intermediaries because, under Pakistan’s constitution, the government cannot negotiate — at least not directly — with those waging an insurgency against it.

The authorities want an extension of the cease-fire in order to continue the talks, he said.

Shah served as a local official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the military launched operations there after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, closely liaising between the military and the government side, which allowed for first-hand knowledge of operations against the TTP and other militant groups.

The negotiations in Kabul are difficult, he told the AP, because, for the military, any “government-level talks with TTP are equal to converting the military victory into a defeat.”

The officials say the talks with the TTP are being overseen by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, a former spy chief who is now the top commander in Peshawar.

According to the two TTP members, the group asked the elders during Wednesday’s meeting in Kabul to scrap a 2018 law that did away with the semi-independent status of the former tribal regions that dates back to British colonial rule.

Islamabad is unlikely to give in to such a demand as the law paved the way for granting equal rights to millions of residents in the restive areas once they were incorporated into Pakistan’s authority as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

TTP also wants troops to pull out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, release all the TTP fighters in government custody and revoke all the legal cases against them.

Pakistan has demanded the TTP disband, accept the Constitution and sever all its ties with the Islamic State group, another militant group with a regional affiliate that is active in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.