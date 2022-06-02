NATIONAL

Hanif resigns from cabinet after IHC incapacitates him

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN - APRIL 12: Hanif Abbasi, a businessman and former member of Pakistan's National Assembly, at his home in the district where he is running for his former seat in the May 11 elections, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on April 12, 2013. Abbasi, who belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League-N, is being challenged by Imran Khan, a former cricket star who heads the reformist Movement for Justice. (Photo by Richard Leiby for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi resigned from the government on Wednesday, two weeks after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred him from temporarily discharging his duties as special assistant to the prime minister on a petition moved against his appointment by Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

In his letter addressed to Shehbaz Sharif on June 1, Abbasi said he won’t be able to “perform at present” and requested the prime minister to accept his resignation.

Subsequently, on Thursday, a Cabinet Division notification said Sharif accepted the resignation under Schedule V-A of the Rules of Business, 1973, and removed Abbasi from the office with immediate effect.

Abbasi — who was convicted and prisoned for life by an anti-narcotics court in July 2018, just days before the general elections, in a case related to the supply of ephedrine to a drug smuggler — was made minister days after Shehbaz Sharif assumed the top office on April 11.

He, however, wasn’t assigned a portfolio.

Days after his appointment, Ahmed moved the high court against the development, observing it was “illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and violative of the principles of good governance and the rule of law”.

During the last hearing in the case on May 17, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed hope that Abbasi would not discharge his duties as minister until the next hearing. “If somebody is a convict, he ceases to hold a public office,” he remarked.

Previous articleKey Facebook force Sheryl Sandberg steps down
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ombudsman provides relief to complainants from across Punjab

LAHORE: On the involvement of the office of the ombudsman, 104 of 240 landowners have been paid Rs43 million in compensation for 460 kanals...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey vow to take ties to new heights

| Shehbaz says both nations natural allies, stood test of times | Erdogan resolves to take mutual trade to $5 billion annually ANKARA: Prime Minister Muhammad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sana vows to block ‘rioters’ from entering Islamabad ‘at all costs’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that the country could not be left at the mercy of “riotous groups...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘My hands were tied as prime minister’: admits Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday admitted he did not enjoy absolute power and his hands were tied as prime minister, indicating that the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA budget session summoned on Monday 

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the budget session of the National Assembly on June 6 (Monday). According to a press statement issued by...
Read more
NATIONAL

KIA, Samsung exploring more avenues for investment, ministers told

ISLAMABAD: South Korea has shown keen interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in the hydel power generation. This transpired during a meeting between Minister...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ombudsman provides relief to complainants from across Punjab

LAHORE: On the involvement of the office of the ombudsman, 104 of 240 landowners have been paid Rs43 million in compensation for 460 kanals...

Epaper – June 2-2022 LHR

Epaper – June 2-2022 KHI

Epaper – June 2-2022 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.