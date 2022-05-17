NATIONAL

IHC temporarily incapacitates Hanif Abbasi

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN - APRIL 12: Hanif Abbasi, a businessman and former member of Pakistan's National Assembly, at his home in the district where he is running for his former seat in the May 11 elections, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on April 12, 2013. Abbasi, who belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League-N, is being challenged by Imran Khan, a former cricket star who heads the reformist Movement for Justice. (Photo by Richard Leiby for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi from discharging his duties as special assistant to the prime minister until the next hearing in a petition moved against him by Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Abbasi — who was convicted and prisoned for life by an anti-narcotics court in July 2018, just days before the general elections, in a case related to the supply of ephedrine to a drug smuggler — was made minister days after Shehbaz Sharif assumed the top office on April 11.

Days after his appointment, Ahmed moved the high court against the development, observing it was “illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and violative of the principles of good governance and the rule of law”.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed hope Abbasi would not discharge his duties as minister until the next hearing. “If somebody is a convict, he ceases to hold a public office,” he remarked.

In his response, Ahsan Bhoon, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and counsel for Abbasi in the case, said he would try to satisfy the court that the office of special assistant was not like other public offices in importance and status.

But Justice Minallah retorted that the office was no different from other public positions, raising concern whether Abbasi will be able to stay on as minister.

Bhoon then prayed to him not to give such an order which would become the verdict. “The job of the special assistant is to give advice, which he can give even without any notification,” the judge opined.

The court then adjourned the case hearing until May 27.

Staff Report

