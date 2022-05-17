NATIONAL

PDM govt being made scapegoat to ease pressure on generals: Sethi

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: The military establishment wants the prime minister, face of the coalition government, to take “tough economic decisions”, including the critical increase in prices of petroleum products, and call snap elections immediately afterwards, claimed prominent news anchor Najam Sethi.

In February, the government of former prime minister Imran Khan announced a cut in petrol and electricity prices despite a steep rise in the global oil market, pledging to freeze the new rates until the next budget in June.

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed by Rs10 a litre and electricity rates by Rs5 per unit, Khan said in a televised address to the nation.

Since then, global oil prices have gone through the roof. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faces a crucial few weeks when he must end fuel subsidies and convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that he’s doing enough to win a bailout.

In his political chat show, Najam Sethi Show, Sethi, who is considered close to the Sharif family and served as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) between 2013 and 2018, said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) initially thought they’d have until mid-2023 when the Parliament completes its five-year term, leaving them with ample time to take difficult economic decisions and recover from its political fallout.

However, the coalition government is now finding itself in a no-win situation. Sethi, who was recently in London to meet the elder Sharif, claimed the generals now want the government to increase petroleum prices, present the budget in June, and hand over the reins to a caretaker setup who’d then call elections in July.

The generals intend to finish the process by September and have the new government in office by October when the three-year extension of Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa expires.

Sethi implied the military has buckled under Khan’s pressure who has since his ouster been exhibiting street muscle in rally after rally. “They could’ve done the same to Imran Khan [pressure him to call early polls] but they didn’t,” he said.

The coalition of 11 parties will quit than increase petrol prices and face the music, Sethi said.

Previous articleIHC temporarily incapacitates Hanif Abbasi
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC temporarily incapacitates Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi from discharging his duties as special assistant to...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Buy time’: PM advised to renegotiate with IMF, friends

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was advised by his coalition partners not to take a hasty decision on the subsidies on petroleum prices and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s export of sesame seeds to China increases to $46 million in first quarter

Pakistan’s export of sesame seeds to China achieved a historical figure of $45.99 million, rising by 102.49 percent in the first quarter of 2022,...
Read more
NATIONAL

At least one killed, 11 injured in Karachi blast

At least one woman died and 11 others sustained injuries in a blast near Iqbal Market in Karachi's Kharadar area, police said on Monday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

OIC expresses concern over India’s delimitation exercise in IOK

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday expressed "deep concern" over India's attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Female suicide bomber planning to target Chinese motorcade arrested from Hoshab

ISLAMABAD: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Monday arrested a would-be woman suicide bomber planning to target a Chinese motorcade in Balochistan. According to the CTD, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Kremlin critic Navalny appeals against nine-year jail sentence

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was due on Tuesday to appeal a nine-year prison sentence he was handed in March on charges that...

Mali junta says ‘Western-backed’ military officers attempted coup

Epaper – May 17-2022 LHR

Epaper – May 17-2022 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.