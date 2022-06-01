Punjab gets new advocate general

- Advertisement -

LAHORE: Governor Balig ur-Rehman on Wednesday appointed Mian Shahzad Shaukat as the new advocate general of Punjab.

A notification to this effect was also issued by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Shaukat’s predecessor Ahmad Awais tendered his resignation on Monday after the president approved the appointment of Balighur Rehman as the new governor of Punjab.

Awais had previously refused to quit the office and also approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the provincial government for stopping him from working.

Following the swearing-in of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister on April 30, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department had prevented Awais from appearing in cases on behalf of the provincial government.

Awais entered the office in October 2018 and quit on April 11, 2019, only to return for a second time on July 29, 2020.