Punjab gets new advocate general

By Staff Report
Pakistani Rangers stand guard as lawyers walk past during the Lahore High Court Bar elections in Lahore in February 25, 2017. Islamabad has launched a crackdown in the wake of recent attacks, saying it has killed dozens of "terrorists" in recent days and carried out airstrikes on militant hideouts along the Afghan border. / AFP / Arif ALI (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)
LAHORE: Governor Balig ur-Rehman on Wednesday appointed Mian Shahzad Shaukat as the new advocate general of Punjab.

A notification to this effect was also issued by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Shaukat’s predecessor Ahmad Awais tendered his resignation on Monday after the president approved the appointment of Balighur Rehman as the new governor of Punjab.

Awais had previously refused to quit the office and also approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the provincial government for stopping him from working.

Following the swearing-in of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister on April 30, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department had prevented Awais from appearing in cases on behalf of the provincial government.

Awais entered the office in October 2018 and quit on April 11, 2019, only to return for a second time on July 29, 2020.

Staff Report

