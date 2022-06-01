World

K-pop supergroup BTS meets Biden, speaks at White House

By Reuters
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: Members of the South Korean pop group BTS or Bantam Boys, speak at the daily press briefing at the White House, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. BTS met with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to discuss the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON: South Korean boy band BTS, a fundraising juggernaut for US social justice causes, met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

The K-pop stars made brief statements to reporters prior to the meeting, calling for a halt to crimes targeting Asian Americans.

“We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes,” band member Jimin said through a translator. “To put a stop on this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

The meeting came as Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month in May drew to a close following a sharp upswing in hate crimes against the community in the past year.

Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated as some politicians and pundits have encouraged Americans to blame China for Covid-19.

While the meeting was closed to the press, the White House said one goal was to “discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

The musicians are known for using their lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters since making their debut in 2013. Their fan base extends into older demographics, tying their spending clout to an internet-savvy generation that harnesses the power of social media.

In June 2020, BTS fans raised about $1 million in one day in the #MatchAMillion online campaign for US social justice causes, matching the band’s donation to Black Lives Matter.

The group’s management Big Hit Music said it was honoured to be invited to the White House.

“As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art,” Big Hit Music said.

