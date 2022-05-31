Cabinet vows to deal with ‘anti-state’ long march sternly

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair on Tuesday declared that any anti-state long march in the future will be dealt with an iron hand.

Interior Minister Rana Sanullah informed the cabinet meeting that the May 25 long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ‘not a political activity, but a planned anti-State conspiracy’.

He also apprised the cabinet members that the long march in fact was an “armed attack on the State” in the garb of political activity. He, however, categorically denied that no law enforcement personnel at the venue was carrying any weapon.

Addressing the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he has directed the Interior Ministry and the law enforcement agencies not to carry any weapon at the venue of the long march.

He constituted a five-member committee including Rana Sanaullah and Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira to chalk out a future plan of action to deal with such anti-state activities.

The cabinet felicitated the nation on rejecting Imran Khan’s long march of May 25 and lauded the law enforcement agencies on performing their duties efficiently.

The meeting took strong notice of Imran Khan’s call for a bloody march on May 25 along with the people carrying weapons.

It was highlighted that PTI utilized the resources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government by gathering armed groups in the KP House a day ahead of the long march. Also, the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan attacked the police personnel.

The cabinet expressed grave concern over the statement of K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan who had announced to attack the State and the federal capital with full force.

Later addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned of “strict action” against the PTI if they start another long march as announced by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Flanked by members of the federal cabinet, the interior minister termed the incidents that took place on May 25 an “attack on the Centre”.

“The lawmakers deviated from their oath, law and Constitution in order to fulfill the criminal agenda of their political leader Imran Khan,” he claimed, terming May 25’s “Azadi March” an “anti-state conspiracy” instead of a political activity in which resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government were used.

Sanaullah alleged that contrary to the claims of PTI leaders regarding the number of people present, there were only a few thousand people at D-Chowk.

“We have video proof from the Swabi jalsa where armed people attended the public gathering,” he added.

“This is was a ‘fitna and fasad march’ and PTI supporters came intending to spread chaos,” the interior minister said. He added that a recommendation was made during the federal cabinet meeting that cases should be registered against these people.

Regarding speculations that Imran Khan will announce another long march, the interior minister warned that party members will be arrested on the same day they begin their preparations, “let them come and I’ll see how they cross barriers this time.

The federal government has formed a committee to review the recent threatening statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a bid to chalk out the future course of action.

A day earlier, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that he will use his province’s force when Imran Khan calls another march towards Islamabad. He made these remarks at a lawyers’ convention in Peshawar.