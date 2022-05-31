NATIONAL

Imran Khan rules out possibility of reconsidering resignations from NA

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Amid reports that Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reconsider its decision of resigning en masse from the National Assembly, PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of withdrawing their resignations from the National Assembly.

In a meeting with court reporters and digital journalists in Peshawar, Imran said the PTI would not return to parliament and he termed the speaker’s summons to PTI lawmakers to verify their resignation letters a “big trap”.

Imran said his party would approach the Supreme Court for its right to protest. “Our strategy for the next long march would be dependent on the SC’s decision on the petition which would be filled tomorrow by our legal team,” he added.

Imran also rejected the alleged audio clip of property tycoon Malik Riaz wherein he was conveying Imran’s message to PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari for a deal ahead of the no-confidence motion against him.

Speaking about the appointment of the army chief, Imran said he did not know about the candidates nor did he think about the procedure. He claimed there were “individuals within institutions” who had “opinions on certain issues”. However, he did not name the individuals.

It was observed that his approach towards the establishment during the meeting remained cautious. “Only the army and the PTI can keep Pakistan intact,” he opined.

The former premier claimed that he came under pressure during his government to recognise Israel. He did not name who put pressure on him, saying he would not want to name them.

The PTI chairman, who alleges an American conspiracy behind his removal from the office, said the incumbent government wanted to “recognise Israel and build good ties with India” at the behest of the United States.

News Desk

