Opinion

Russia’s use of strategic non-nuclear-weapon in Ukraine 

The implications for the global strategic environment

By Sabina Babar
0
0

Clausewitz rightly stated that every weapon is a strategic weapon by considering its relevance with political and military objectives. Indeed, weapons are tools for enabling armed forces to pursue political ends.  Strategic non-nuclear weapons are advanced conventional weapon systems designed to accomplish specific strategic functions. In recent decades, the proliferation of non-nuclear strategic weapons has progressed considerably.  There is a race between states for growing arsenals of conventional and non-nuclear strategic-weapon systems, including conventional precision-strike capabilities, electronic, anti-satellite and cyber weapons, as well as missile defense capabilities that may be used in a strategic function.

The term ‘non-nuclear strategic weapon’ denotes a category of non-nuclear weapon systems that, used on their own or in conjunction with other weapon systems, and under certain circumstances, can achieve decisive strategic outcomes in conflict. Non-nuclear strategic weapons refer to weapons systems below the nuclear threshold that can achieve the decisive strategic effect. The participants attributed this quality in part to their ability to engage targets at the strategic level of warfare, where the adversary’s sources of national power are located.

- Advertisement -

The strategic non-nuclear weapons have been used in the past in Iraq- Iran war, in former Yugoslavia where they contributed to deterrence value. However, with the addition of ballistic missiles and a parallel pursuit of higher precision weapons has resulted in readjustment to the proliferation paradigm.  The conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan was not deterred by the availability of non-nuclear weapons. In this conflict, armed UAVs were used to cause devastating strategic effects, and non-nuclear strategic weapons ike armed UAVs are weapon systems, such as long-range strike weapons and armed UAVs which could be and were used to have devastating strategic effect by Azerbaijan, was known beforehand, but, surprisingly, were discounted by Armenia. This suggests that their deterrence value should not be overestimated, and that the credible demonstration of such capabilities is often necessary before it can be used in deterrence signaling.

In contemporary times, strategic non-nuclear weapons constitute more practical implications. The large-scale employment of these weapons will result in asymmetric conflict specifically in case of weaker states, it gives them an edge as relying on superior technology and weapons will help them fight the conventional war. In the Russia-Ukraine war, there is a conventional balance between Ukraine and Russia, nevertheless Russia is enjoying asubstantial advantage because of its non-nuclear strategic weapons. Russia has deployed long-range precision-guided weapons which support the notion of Russian emphasis on non-nuclear strategic military deterrence.

The Ukrainian case is proving that non-nuclear strategic weapons can be feasible and effective in a conventional war. The strategic non-nuclear weapons and their impact on deterrence cannot be denied as they are linked with mutual vulnerabilities and will further encourage states to deploy more SNWS.

Ukraine has turned into a largest testing ground for cruise and ballistic missiles, as in modern warfare Russia is focusing on non-nuclear strategic weapons. Russia is using non-strategic nuclear weapons in Ukraine in different forms; it could use them for demonstration purposes, and not for creating any casualty, it could also use non-nuclear strategic weapons to coerce the West to agree to end its expansionism. Russia can also use these non-nuclear weapons to change operational situations and to achieve ultimate coercion.

Russia has launched more than 1950 cruise missile strikes.  The Russian missile strategy has involved use of cruise launches, ballistic strikes, hypersonic strikes and use of a coastal defense system to attack the ground target. The precision attacks under the non-nuclear strategy are tilting the war in favor of Russia, recently Moscow has used new generations of powerful laser weapons to counter the western arms flow in Ukraine. The trajectories of hypersonic missiles is low, which makes them harder to detect for Ukrainian forces, Russia is using them to tackle any kind of defense provided by the West.

This war reinforces the transformation and position of power and deterrence with the use of strategic non-nuclear weapons and impacts the thinking of missile doctrine. The basic task of use of non-nuclear weapons is to focus on de-escalation that is working as a bulwark against any military actions of the enemy. For Russia, the goals of these attacks is to degrade the Ukrainian force and ensure that if they cross the threshold it can retaliate with a strategic nuclear response.

Strategic non-nuclear weapons by Russia are complementing its nuclear deterrence by helping Russia gain maximum advantage in their pre nuclear phase of military conflict. Apart from that precision missile strikes are providing Russia a strategic advantage as it can attack on infrastructure and capabilities where aerial bombing is risky.

- Advertisement -

The Ukrainian case is proving that non-nuclear strategic weapons can be feasible and effective in a conventional war. The strategic non-nuclear weapons and their impact on deterrence cannot be denied as they are linked with mutual vulnerabilities and will further encourage states to deploy more SNWS.

Previous articleDemanding a New Naya Pakistan!
Sabina Babar
The writer is working as a Research Officer at the Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), a non-partisan think-tank based in Islamabad.

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Demanding a New Naya Pakistan!

A Letter from Prometheus Former Prime Minister Imran Khan claims he is fighting against western powers; particularly the USA which, according to him, has taken...
Read more
Editorials

Getting out of the debt trap

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told a webinar on National Dialogue on the Economy: The Way Forwartd’ that the country needed $36-37 billion to service...
Read more
Editorials

Karachi incident

The young motorcyclists who had shot a motorist and his friend in Malir on Friday night remained unarrested, amid allegations that thety were the...
Read more
Opinion

Sit-in in the sun

CITY NOTES Old cricketers are doing the most interesting of things, but it’s not because they’re interesting, as because the people they’re doing the things...
Read more
Letters

PTI’s comeback

There is no doubt that the same question is echoing in everyone’s heart: whether Imran Khan will come back to power after the fresh...
Read more
Letters

Role of students

Students are the ones who are provided with thoughts, courage, knowledge and information so that they should make a better future for the upcoming...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hamza Shehbaz directs steps to resolve water problem in Cholistan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has issued necessary directions with regard to taking steps resolving the water problem in Cholistan on a permanent...

President felicitates newly elected President, office bearers of CPNE

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, succeeding PMs in missing persons cases

Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala gunned down in Mansa district

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.