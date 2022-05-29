NATIONAL

Local government elections: voting underway in 32 Balochistan districts

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A burqa-clad woman casts her vote during Pakistan's general election at a polling station during the general election in Pehawar on July 25, 2018. - Pakistanis vote on July 25 in elections that could propel former World Cup cricketer Imran Khan to power, as security fears intensified with a voting-day blast that killed at least 30 after a campaign marred by claims of military interference. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: Voting for two tiers of the local government was underway in 32 of 34 districts across Balochistan Saturday.

The schedule for polls in the two districts, Quetta and Lasbela, will be announced later as delimitation for the elections was underway there following an increase in constituencies by the provincial government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

Polling began at 8:00 am and will continue until 5:00 pm without any pause, the agency said. It further announced to have made tight security arrangements to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the polls.

Overall 3,552,398 registered voters took part in the process while 5,226 polling stations — 576 for men and 562 for women — were set up across Balochistan. 1,974 polling stations were declared sensitive and 2,034 as highly sensitive.

The voting process is being monitored by the special secretary from the Balochistan office of the election agency.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Chief Election Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain said all the election-related arrangements at the polling stations have been completed and a heavy contingent of law enforcement has been deployed in all 32 districts.

The office of the chief election commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, said any foreign interference in the process will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the violators of the election code.

Raja asked the people of Balochistan to come out and exercise their right to vote.

Earlier in the day, the commission rejected a plea from the Balochistan government to postpone the elections.

During the hearing, Raja said the ECP could not reverse its decision to hold the elections and if Quetta will make excuses, it will take up the matter with the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has imposed Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger), except for Quetta and Lasbela.

Under the law, a ban has been imposed on the carrying and displaying of all kinds of weapons, pillion riding, strikes or slogans, and the use of tinted glass on vehicles.

The orders, put in place on May 27, will remain in force till May 30. It would, however, not be applicable to personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Staff Report

