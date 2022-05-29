Top Headlines

Burden of foreign debts to remain for years to come: Shehbaz

By News Desk

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif averred that the burden of foreign debts on Pakistan is such huge that it could not be paid off by generations to come.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a public gathering in Mansehra two days after he addressed the nation following the massive hike in the price of petroleum products.

The prime minister claimed that his government was forced to increase the rates of petroleum products as the previous regime had “emptied” the national exchequer.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged the “pain” of the people due to the rising inflation but blamed the PTI-led government for the issue and said his team would work to reduce it.

“Former prime minister Imran Khan’s government took such hefty amount of loans that our generations might not be able to pay them,” the prime minister told a public gathering.

Lashing out at Khan, the prime minister said he did not deliver on his promise of five million homes during his tenure. “But we, to cushion the inflationary effect on people, have announced a subsidy package.”

“If I get a chance, I will turn Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into Punjab,” he vowed, giving an ultimatum to K-P CM Mahmood Khan to reduce the price of wheat in the province.

The prime minister termed himself as the “servant of Pakistan” and labelled Khan as a “miscreant” — in a reference to this week’s riots in Islamabad and across the country, which saw the deaths of three people, including a policeman.

“I will fight till the end for people’s prosperity,” he added.

Talking about Balochistan’s local government polls, the premier said they were conducted in a peaceful manner throughout. “The voter turnout was 30%-35%.”

PM Shehbaz said the people of Balochistan had now started believing in the province.

Earlier, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressed the jalsa, where she praised the incumbent government’s recent steps taken for Pakistan’s “prosperity”.

The PML-N leader said the prime minister was the “actual servant of the people, who had worked day and night for the development of Punjab, and under him, Pakistan’s fate would change”.

She said Khan “wounded” Pakistan but assured that PM Shehbaz and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would heal the wounds.

Talking about the “Azadi March”, Maryam said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the long march based on “violence and brutality”. She chided Khan for “wasting” the hard-earned money of the KP people in his march.

Maryam said the taxpayers’ money could have been used to set up schools and colleges in the province, but the PTI chairman deemed it better to utilise them for his march.

The PML-N leader noted that the ousted prime minister used the KP CM’s helicopter for travelling, while some of the cars in the jalsa were of government number plates.

She said Khan had promised the people of holding a sit-in, but in the morning — when the march reached Islamabad — he “made a run for it” by calling it off.

Maryam berated the PTI chairman for asking the Pakistani youth to lay down their lives for his march, but would not ask his own children to come back from London and partake in the anti-government campaign.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz urges judiciary to maintain distance from Imran Khan’s politics

She said revolutions neither come through helicopters nor a parachute” — taking a jibe at the PTI leaders who jumped ships. “People were more teary-eyed because of Imran’s betrayal than the shellings.”

 

 

Previous articleAudio tape ‘exposes Imran’s hypocrisy’: PM Shehbaz
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Audio tape ‘exposes Imran’s hypocrisy’: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the audio recording of the alleged telephonic conversation between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran condemns police violence on long march participants

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the "police brutality" on participants of his nationwide protest march -- Haqeeqi Azadi March...
Read more
NATIONAL

Local government elections: voting underway in 32 Balochistan districts

QUETTA: Voting for two tiers of the local government was underway in 32 of 34 districts across Balochistan Saturday. The schedule for polls in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Raised oil prices with a heavy heart: PM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that the incumbent government had increased the petroleum prices with a heavy heart. The prime minister, talking to...
Read more
Top Headlines

PM pledges to make atomic Pakistan an economic power

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation on the 24th anniversary of the country's successful nuclear tests and vowed to make...
Read more
Top Headlines

Money laundering case fabricated, false, Shehbaz tells court

LAHORE: Presiding judge of Special Court (Central-I) Ijaz Hassan Awan on Saturday extended the interim bails of PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son CM...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharifs ‘biggest beneficiaries’ of NAB law amendments: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister and PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday accused the government of amending accountability laws to protect the "corrupt elite class",...

Oil rally continues as Brent secures 6.11pc weekly gain

PSX sheds 3,740 points as falling spree extends for sixth week

Real Madrid wins UEFA Cup defeating Liverpool

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.