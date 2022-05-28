NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz felicitates newly-elected officials of CPNE

By Staff Report

— DG ISPR also congratulates the CPNE officials on re-election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the newly-elected officials of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on winning annual election of the media body.

CPNE President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Amir Mahmood, Deputy Secretary General Yousaf Nizami, Vice President Salman Masood and other officials were re-elected in polls held on Saturday.

Prime Minister said that freedom of the press and expression is an indispensable constitutional requirement for strengthening democracy, the PM said in a statement. The PML-N-led coalition government not only believes in protecting the media and freedom of expression but is taking steps to promote it, he added.

PM Shehbaz said CPNE is a leading media body and the government will work with it to promote press freedom in Pakistan.

“I pray that the newly-elected body will be able to fulfil its responsibility of serving journalists and journalism, for which they will have our full support,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar also felicitated the newly-elected members on election, saying the CPNE has always promoted responsible journalism.

Previous articleRaised oil prices with a heavy heart: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Raised oil prices with a heavy heart: PM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that the incumbent government had increased the petroleum prices with a heavy heart. The prime minister, talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI struggle to go until country freed from ‘slavery’: Mahmood

SWAT: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that PTI is fighting for real independence and will continue to liberate the country from American...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Isa writes to CJP for appointments against SC vacant seats

ISLAMABAD: As three seats for Supreme Court judges lie vacant, senior apex court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has again strongly advocated for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani mountaineers summit world’s 5th-highest peak

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Khan of Gilgit-Baltistan and Shehroze Kashif from Lahore summited Mount Makalu in Nepal, an eight-thousander that is the world's fifth-highest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan can easily capture $700m share of global drone market

ISLAMABAD: Technological advancements over the last two decades have undoubtedly shaped the world's landscape. The digital revolution, which began in the second half of...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP to take up PML-N plea for nominations on PA reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set the hearing for allocation of reserved seats in Punjab Assembly after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani mountaineers summit world’s 5th-highest peak

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Khan of Gilgit-Baltistan and Shehroze Kashif from Lahore summited Mount Makalu in Nepal, an eight-thousander that is the world's fifth-highest...

Pakistan can easily capture $700m share of global drone market

ECP to take up PML-N plea for nominations on PA reserved seats

PPP senator suggests new govt should decide on IMF

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.