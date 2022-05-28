NATIONAL

Fawad, brother get protective bail in riots case

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - DECEMBER 29: Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry speaks during an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency as he points out the importance of media cooperation between Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey in Islamabad, Pakistan on December 29, 2021. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Faraz Chaudhry on Saturday secured protective bails from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case registered in Jhelum on charges of provoking people against the government and rioting in the jurisdiction of Mangla police station ahead of his party’s long march.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 353 (assault or use criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50), 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the complaint, participants of the long march damaged state property and pelted stones at police.

The bail requests of Fawad and Faraz were taken up by the chief justice, Athar Minallah.

Justice Minallah approved the bail requests against a surety bond of Rs5,000 apiece. He also barred police from arresting the two.

They were also directed to appear before the court within 10 days.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the release of PTI workers who were placed under house arrest during Azadi Long March.

The plea against the arrest of long marchers was taken by the Lahore High Court chief justice. The capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore presented the report regarding the arrest of PTI marchers.

Staff Report

