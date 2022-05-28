NATIONAL

Pakistan, India to hold water talks in New Delhi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Delegations from Pakistan and India will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday to hold talks over Indus Water Treaty between the two nations.

The two-day talks will be attended by a five-member delegation of Pakistan approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation will leave for New Delhi through the Wagah Border crossing.

It is pertinent to mention here the 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi on 23-24 March last year.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the meeting is held annually alternately in Pakistan and India.

A host of issues related to the treaty were discussed during the meeting. Pakistan reiterated its objections to India’s water projects including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling, read the statement.

Pakistan asked India to share data on water flows as per the provisions of the treaty following the practice in vogue since 1989. The Pakistan side emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the treaty.

Both sides agreed to make endeavours to resolve the issues, conduct tours of inspection and hold the next meeting of the commission in Pakistan at an early date.

