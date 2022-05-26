Calling off sit-in, Imran issues ultimatum to govt to hold snap elections

— Former PM says he’ll return ‘with two million’ people if polls not announced in six days

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to set new elections in the next six days or he will again march on Islamabad along with two million people.

He was speaking at a rally of thousands of demonstrators in the D-Chowk neighbourhood aiming to bring down the government and force early elections.

Pakistan will not accept a US-backed government, Khan said in an echo of earlier allegations that PDM component parties orchestrated his ouster with help from the administration of President Joe Biden. Washington has repeatedly denied the charge.

Khan said he “had decided to sit here until the government dissolved assemblies and announced elections.”

“They want a fight between us and police. I am giving you 6 days if you don’t announce elections I will come back to Islamabad again with all Pakistanis”-@ImranKhanPTI #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/oY1pvHTYIM — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 26, 2022

“But of what I have seen in the past 24 hours, the government is taking the nation towards anarchy,” he said, claiming it was also trying to create a divide between the nation and police.

He said the government would be happy if he staged a prolonged sit-in in Islamabad as it would lead to clashes between the people and the law enforcement agencies.

The government earlier had summoned the military to guard important buildings, including the parliament and offices of the president and prime minister. The measures came following clashes between demonstrators and police.

Khan said five of his supporters were killed in the police violence across the country. There was no immediate comment from the government.

He also called on the judiciary to save institutions like Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from the corrupt and powerful. “In the future, no FIA officer will investigate the powerful if he will meet the same fate as [Lahore chief of agency] Dr Muhammad Rizwan,” he added.

Khan said peaceful protest was the right of every citizen and no one “gives the government right to treat the people in the manner that you treated them”.

He said he and the entire nation was looking toward the judiciary after what had happened during the past two days.

DEADLY CLASHES

Earlier, Khan had vowed that he will stage a prolonged sit-in to get his demands accepted.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman led a convoy of thousands of supporters towards the capital in a show of force the new government has attempted to shut down, with clashes breaking out between police and protesters.

The government of Shehbaz Sharif, who had pledged to stop the convoy from entering the city, called the rally an attempt to “divide the nation and promote chaos”.

All major roads surrounding Islamabad, where a heavy security presence is in place, were blocked off with shipping containers while entry and exit points of major nearby cities were also cut off.

Sporadic clashes broke out between police and protesters who have tried to clear the roads, with tear gas fired in several cities.