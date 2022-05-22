Humna secures 2nd position in Egyptian Ladies Golf Open 2022

Pakistani golfer Humna Amjad secured second position in the Egyptian Ladies Amateur Golf Open 2022 in Hurghada on Sunday.

Morocco’s Sofia Essakali won the tournament, in which top golfers from 10 countries, including Canada, Jordan, Korea, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Tunisia, UAE and Egypt, participated.

This was the first time that Pakistan had been invited to participate in this prestigious event.

Humna secured second position after a ’battle royale’ with Sofia spread over three days and 54 holes. Although Humna was the joint leader with Sofia with a score of 71 at the end of the first day’s play, her game suffered due to windy conditions on the second and third days, causing her to achieve scores of 77 and 78. However, through sheer determination and application of her golfing skills, Humna managed to sink 8 birdies and 32 pars over the 54-hole tournament to end up as a runner up for the trophy.

It is pertinent to mention that this was the best result earned by a Pakistani lady golfer in an international championship in recent years.

Parkha Ejaz, the other Pakistani golfer, also put in her best and achieved scores of 76 and 75 on the first two days. However, her game suffered considerably due to the strong windy conditions on the third day, taking her score to 82. She managed to achieve the fifth position in a field of 17 participants.

Amber Javed, the manager of Pakistani team, played an exceptional role and kept encouraging her players during the event.

It merits mentioning here that PGF’s committee for development of ladies golf has been working hard under the leadership of PGF Ladies Golf Chairperson Dr Asma Afzal Shami for developing ladies golf in the country.