Pacer Shaheen returns from England due to health, fitness issues

By News Desk

Pakistani pacer 22-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi returned home from England where he was representing Middlesex in the ongoing County Championship, due to fitness problems and ill health.
According to sources, the workload has begun to affect Shaheen Afridi as he complained of symptoms like stiffness, pain, fever and fatigue during his stint with Middlesex.
After playing international cricket continuously, Shaheen bowled in county matches with the same passion and enthusiasm. Due to the pressure, his body became stiff and also complained of fever.
The team doctor advised him not to participate in more matches and get maximum rest. Middlesex County announced that pacer is returning to Pakistan immediately in this situation.
After spending a few days with family and resting on the doctor’s instructions, Shaheen is now feeling much better than before.
He reached Lahore on Saturday where he was seen with Pakistan players during the ongoing conditioning camp at the National High Performance Center (NHPC).
PCB’s medical panel will conduct a complete check-up while various tests will also be taken. After receiving these reports, it will be decided when Shaheen can start bowling again.
Shaheen Afridi’s name is not included in the ongoing conditioning camp in Lahore. He could also be rested for the ODI series against the West Indies, starting from June 8.

News Desk

