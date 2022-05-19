Three FIA staff dismissed on misconduct, corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) dismissed from service three members of its staff, including one inspector and two sub-inspectors, on charges of misconduct, misuse of power and corruption.

Those whose employment has been terminated include Inspector Shabbir Ahmed Chandio of Karachi Zone, Sub-Inspector Gulzar Ahmad of Faisalabad Zone and Sub-Inspector Uzma Aslam of Lahore Zone, said an FIA spokesperson.

Similarly, disciplinary action was also taken against Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar who has been awarded the punishment of forfeiture of one year of service while the appeal of Constable Tauqeer Abbas has been rejected, the spokesperson said.