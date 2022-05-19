NATIONAL

Three FIA staff dismissed on misconduct, corruption charges

By Staff Report
19 August 2020, Pakistan, Islamabad: View of a building of the Pakistani criminal police FIA, in which deported Pakistanis are held. In the middle of the Corona crisis, another deportation flight from Germany has landed in Pakistan. Some men are in police custody after their deportation from Munich, they are accused of violating Pakistani migration laws. Photo: Arne Bänsch/dpa (Photo by Arne Immanuel Bänsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) dismissed from service three members of its staff, including one inspector and two sub-inspectors, on charges of misconduct, misuse of power and corruption.

Those whose employment has been terminated include Inspector Shabbir Ahmed Chandio of Karachi Zone, Sub-Inspector Gulzar Ahmad of Faisalabad Zone and Sub-Inspector Uzma Aslam of Lahore Zone, said an FIA spokesperson.

Similarly, disciplinary action was also taken against Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar who has been awarded the punishment of forfeiture of one year of service while the appeal of Constable Tauqeer Abbas has been rejected, the spokesperson said.

Staff Report

