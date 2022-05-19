Six shops gutted in Kashmir fire

KAHUTA: Goods worth millions of rupees stored in six shops were destroyed after a fire ripped through a market in Halan Shumali, a suburban village of Haveli Kahuta in Azad Jammu and Kashmir region on Thursday.

While the fire brigade vehicles reached the site of the fire on time, they weren’t able to immediately put out the blaze.

The shopkeepers had also to make efforts to extinguish it.

Later, Haveli Kahuta’s deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and tehsildar reached the site to monitor the relief and rescue efforts.