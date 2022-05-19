NATIONAL

Six shops gutted in Kashmir fire

By Staff Report
PAKISTAN, KARACHI-24 : Pakistani firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a tyre factory in Karachi, Pakistan on 24 June 2016.The fire was erupted in a warehouse of a tyre factory in the Pakistani port city. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

KAHUTA: Goods worth millions of rupees stored in six shops were destroyed after a fire ripped through a market in Halan Shumali, a suburban village of Haveli Kahuta in Azad Jammu and Kashmir region on Thursday.

While the fire brigade vehicles reached the site of the fire on time, they weren’t able to immediately put out the blaze.

The shopkeepers had also to make efforts to extinguish it.

Later, Haveli Kahuta’s deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and tehsildar reached the site to monitor the relief and rescue efforts.

Staff Report

