Abid Sher returns after four years in self-exile

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Abid Sher Ali returned from London on Thursday after living in self-exile for more than four years.

Ali, who faces a slew of corruption charges, landed in Lahore early morning and headed to Faisalabad after holding a series of meetings with party leadership in the provincial capital.

Party workers, who had gathered at Allama Iqbal International Airport, shouted slogans to welcome him.

Talking to reporters on his arrival, Ali said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who fled to the United Kingdom in November 2019 on the pretext of medical treatment, will also return soon.

Recalling the conviction of the party’s supreme leader, Ali claimed Sharif was given a sentence on fabricated charges.

Ali returned days after the prime minister directed the Ministry of Interior to issue a diplomatic passport to Sharif.

After assuming charge of his office, Shehbaz Sharif received a briefing from the Foreign Office about the issuance of a passport to his brother. Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue passports to Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Ali alleged that during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), efforts were made to turn Pakistan into a banana republic but the PML-N has now taken the wheel.

Staff Report

