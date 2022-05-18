NATIONAL

Prime suspect, accomplice in Karachi explosion dead in encounter

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A prime accused and his accomplice suspected of orchestrating the blast in the Saddar neighbourhood of Karachi were killed in an encounter with intelligence and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in the metropolis in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The two agencies conducted a joint operation in Maripur village during which terrorists, who were present in the locality, opened fire. The security men returned the fire which killed the two.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the slain militants were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab and belonged to a proscribed terrorist outfit. The spokesperson also informed that two other suspected terrorists managed to escape the scene.

The roadside bombing on Thursday targeted a van carrying security forces, killing a passerby and wounding 13 people.

According to Sajjad Khan, a local station house officer (SHO), the attack took place in the Saddar neighbourhood. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Previous articlePakistan, IMF meet over release of funds as economy falters
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, IMF meet over release of funds as economy falters

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will begin talks with officials from Pakistan on Wednesday over the release of crucial funds, a process slowed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan may face dip in mango production

MULTAN: Until April, farmers in the famed mango-producing district of Mirpurkhas were expecting a bumper harvest of the succulent, yellow fruit which makes a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Complainants get government employment on Punjab ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, 16 applicants from across the province have been provided permanent government employment...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif calls for collective effort to defeat polio

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister called for collective efforts to eradicate polio from the country, days after health authorities documented the third case of the deadly...
Read more
NATIONAL

TikTok actor booked over forest fire video

ISLAMABAD: A social media star with millions of followers is facing criticism after posing for a TikTok video by a forest fire in Islamabad,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh police chief removed amid rise in militant attacks

KARACHI: Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar was removed from his office on the order of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah following a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif calls for collective effort to defeat polio

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister called for collective efforts to eradicate polio from the country, days after health authorities documented the third case of the deadly...

TikTok actor booked over forest fire video

Sindh police chief removed amid rise in militant attacks

Medvedev downplays French Open title chances after Geneva exit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.