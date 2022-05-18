Prime suspect, accomplice in Karachi explosion dead in encounter

KARACHI: A prime accused and his accomplice suspected of orchestrating the blast in the Saddar neighbourhood of Karachi were killed in an encounter with intelligence and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in the metropolis in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The two agencies conducted a joint operation in Maripur village during which terrorists, who were present in the locality, opened fire. The security men returned the fire which killed the two.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the slain militants were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab and belonged to a proscribed terrorist outfit. The spokesperson also informed that two other suspected terrorists managed to escape the scene.

The roadside bombing on Thursday targeted a van carrying security forces, killing a passerby and wounding 13 people.

According to Sajjad Khan, a local station house officer (SHO), the attack took place in the Saddar neighbourhood. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.