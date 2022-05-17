Court extends bail of PML-N MP in NAB case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday extended interim bail of PML-N MP and former Gilgit-Baltistan governor Barjees Tahir in a wealth case against him.

Tahir had moved accountability court fearing arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides extended his pre-arrest bail until June 1.

The bureau had launched an inquiry against Tahir for amassing assets beyond means and it issued call-up notices to him in 2019.

Tahir first approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for pre-arrest bail but the matter was sent to the accountability court after an amendment in the National Accountability Ordinance wherein accountability courts were empowered to hear bail petitions.