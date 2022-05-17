NATIONAL

SSC Computer paper leaked online before exam in Karachi

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR, KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA, PAKISTAN - 2020/09/14: Students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University are taking an entrance exam. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Despite its tall claims of improved performance, the Sindh education department appears helpless in arresting the leakage of the exam papers on social media.

In the latest instance of exam leak, a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) computer paper was leaked on social media on Tuesday 15 minutes before the exam was due to start.

The test was scheduled to start at 9:30 am and the questionnaire was leaked on social media at 9:15 am.

A student who sat the exam told the press he was “frustrated” by the leak.

“I’m not frustrated because I feel like I absolutely failed the paper; it wasn’t that kind of frustration,” he said.

“It’s more the frustration that I’ve spent two years studying computer only to realise that some students through some sort of opportunity could have not learned anything for two years — and just spent some money and got an SSC degree.”

It is not the first time the provincial exam board has had papers leaked. The papers of English, Urdu and Sindh were also leaked in a similar fashion in Sukkur and Nawabshah cities minutes before the commencement of the test.

According to the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), over 360,000 students registered for the exams in the ninth and tenth grades for which 448 exam centres have been established across Karachi.

There are 253 centres dedicated for male and 195 for female students set up in 285 private schools and 163 public schools while 16 examination centres have been declared as sensitive centres.

BSEK also wrote K-Electric to not carry out power outages in the vicinity of the examination centres.

Staff Report

