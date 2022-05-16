In first interaction, Sharif, China counterpart agree to fast-track CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, shared the view the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China must continue to serve the vital interests of the two nations as well as the broader interests of peace and stability amidst the evolving regional and global milieu.

To this end, the two leaders agreed to enhance the momentum of exchanges to take bilateral cooperation to even higher levels.

Sharif and Keqiang held a comprehensive telephonic conversation on Monday which was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release.

The two prime ministers also discussed in detail bilateral matters, while agreeing that Pakistan and China would not allow anyone to harm the time-tested all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Sharif thanked China for its firm support of Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national development and reaffirmed his government’s unwavering support to China on all issues of its core interest.

He also affirmed his government’s firm resolve to fast-track both the ongoing as well as the new projects under the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which had immensely contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and also realise its high-quality development.

The prime minister underscored the need for both sides to work together and enhance cooperation between the concerned agencies of the two countries to fully operationalize the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at an early date.

While recalling Pakistan-China sister-city partnerships, he expressed his desire to learn from the experience of those Chinese officials who had remained instrumental in setting up SEZs in their provinces.

The prime minister also expressed his commitment to working with renewed zeal and enthusiasm, in concert with China, especially on projects of strategic significance for both the countries, such as the multibillion-dollar Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line, or Mainline-1 (ML-1), project.

The prime minister offered his condolences to the government and people of China and expressed sympathies with the families of victims of the heinous terrorist attack that took place at the Karachi University on April 26 in which three Chinese scholars lost their lives.

While strongly condemning the terrorist attack, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to hold a thorough investigation, apprehend the perpetrators of this criminal act and bring them to justice in accordance with our laws.

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan attached the highest importance to the safety, security and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions.

He assured Keqiang that his government was determined to take all necessary measures for their enhanced security and safety in Pakistan.

While emphasising people-to-people contacts, Sharif also conveyed sentiments of the families of the students who were desirous of returning to China for resumption of their studies.

Keqiang assured the prime minister of China’s readiness to enhance economic cooperation, expand trade and encourage greater investments from China to Pakistan.