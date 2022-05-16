Azhar Ali regains form in County Championship

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali got off to a horrendous start in the ongoing County Championship 2022 after scoring only 34 runs in 6 innings.

However, the right-handed veteran batsman has bounced back to provide stability to his Worchestershire side; against Durham, Azhar Ali got dismissed for a duck in the first inning but popped off with 92 runs to draw the game.

Later on and most recently, Azhar Ali came head-to-head against Shan Masood’s Derbyshire. Although the match also ended as a draw, Azhar Ali contributed heavily in both innings with scores of 88 and 60.

In three innings, Azhar Ali has now accumulated 240 runs and has boosted his chances to be included in Pakistan’s Test squad once again.

It is worth adding that Azhar’s last match also featured Shan Masood for the opposing team, who remains in a phenomenal knick and also brought up another century. He is now the leading run-scorer in County Championship Div One with 826 runs with an average of 118.0.

With Shan Masood claiming that he is ready to play lower down the order for Pakistan, the competition has become extremely tough and only those who are performing well have a chance to be selected.