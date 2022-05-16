NATIONAL

At least one killed, 11 injured in Karachi blast

By News Desk

At least one woman died and 11 others sustained injuries in a blast near Iqbal Market in Karachi’s Kharadar area, police said on Monday.

According to reports, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle to target a police vehicle.

The police cordoned off the area and started further investigation. The bomb disposal squad personnel also reached the blast site.

Rescue sources said police personnel were also among the injured, adding that the injured were being shifted to a nearby hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the provincial police chief to submit a detailed report on the incident, besides ordering the district administration to reach the spot and carry out rescue work.

The spokesperson for the chief minister said that an emergency was declared at the Civil Hospital on the order of the CM.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet that the number of injured increased to 11 while four are critically injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast and said that enemies of people’s lives and property will be “dealt with iron hands”.

In a statement carried by Radio Pakistan, he expressed condolences to the family of the deceased woman and 11 injured persons and directed the chief minister to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He gave directions to arrest the elements involved in the incident immediately. He assured the Sindh government that the federal government would extend its full support.

“All provinces should improve the security arrangements to ensure protection of lives and property of the people,” he said.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the blast.

