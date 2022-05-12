NATIONAL

Pakistan LNG awards tender to PetroChina for two June LNG spot cargoes

By Reuters
TIANJIN, CHINA - JANUARY 07: The liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo ship 'Cygnus Passage' from Russia is berthed at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal operated by China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) on January 7, 2021 in Tianjin, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Wednesday awarded a tender to PetroChina for the delivery of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes in June, an industry source said.

PetroChina offered the lowest bids of $23.96 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for June 1-2 delivery and $22.49/mmBtu for June 28-29 delivery in reply to a tender advertised late last month, documents uploaded on PLL’s website showed.

PLL, a public sector entity running under the government, has picked up seven spot cargoes in three weeks as the country continues to seek fuel to meet rising local power demands as summer approaches.

PetroChina’s June 1-2 bid beat out TotalEnergies’ offer of $24.77/mmBtu, while its June 28-29 bid beat out Vitol Bahrain’s offer of $22.94/mmBtu, documents showed.

