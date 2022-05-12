NATIONAL

22 men sentenced to five years in prison for attacking temple

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen escort the police van carrying a suspect accused of raping and murdering a young girl as they leave an anti-terrorist court in Lahore on January 24, 2018. Pakistani police on January 23 arrested the key suspect accused of raping and murdering a young girl in a case that enraged the country and stoked fears a serial killer was preying on children in the city of Kasur. The killing of six-year-old Zainab Fatima Ameen -- the 12th child found raped and murdered in Kasur within a two-kilometre radius in the last two years -- sparked riots, with thousands swarming police stations and setting fire to politicians' homes, accusing authorities of inaction. / AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

BAHAWALPUR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Bahawalpur awarded five years imprisonment and a Rs 0.4 million penalty apiece to 22 people accused of attacking and damaging a Hindu temple in the town of Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan.

The attack took place in August last year after a court granted bail to an eight-year-old Hindu boy who purportedly desecrated a seminary days before. The mob damaged statues, burned down the temple’s main door and briefly blocked a nearby road.

The boy was earlier arrested on charges of intentionally urinating on a carpet in the school’s library that housed religious books. The mob alleged he committed blasphemy.

Imran Khan, then prime minister, immediately ordered the Punjab police chief to take action against any officers whose negligence may have contributed to the attack. He had also promised the government would restore the temple.

Some 84 people were charged and trialled for the incident. Of them, 62 were acquitted after the prosecution said they were entitled to the benefit of that doubt.

The prosecuting team further said the convicts will spend 11 additional months if they failed to pay the fine.

All the suspects were brought to the court amid tight security, from the New Central Jail in Bahawalpur before the judge announced the verdict.

The official said the court handed out the punishment to the accused after the prosecution presented the relevant evidence in the form of footage and witnesses testified against them.

On the order of the Supreme Court, the government had earlier recovered more than Rs1 million in compensation from the suspects.

The temple was later restored on the order of the Supreme Court.

Muslims and Hindus have mostly lived peacefully in Pakistan, but there have been some attacks on Hindu temples in recent years. Most of Pakistan’s Hindus migrated to India in 1947 when the country was divided by the British.

Previous articlePakistan LNG awards tender to PetroChina for two June LNG spot cargoes
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan LNG awards tender to PetroChina for two June LNG spot cargoes

KARACHI: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Wednesday awarded a tender to PetroChina for the delivery of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey need to ‘fortify bilateral relations’: security dialogue

ISLAMABAD/ISTANBUL: Pakistan and Turkey need to fortify their bilateral relations while expanding the scope of their engagements to research and exchanges of experiences, from battling...
Read more
NATIONAL

China, Pakistan vow to carry forward high quality development of CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held virtual meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wednesday and vowed to carry forward high...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal writes to UN on illegal delimitation exercise in IOJK by India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday addressed a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council and the UN's secretary-general regarding India's...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM’s Amir Khan acquitted of charges of harbouring militants at Nine Zero

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday cited "lack of evidence" to acquit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan and two others in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran’s mess would require 2-3 years to clean up: Maryam

SWABI: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday claimed that the mismanagement of the previous PTI-led government would take at least two to three...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US Republicans block Senate bill to protect access to abortion

WASHINGTON: A Democratic drive to make the right to abortion the law of the land failed in the US Senate on Wednesday after Republicans...

Osaka launching own sports agency: report

Sri Lanka president set to name new PM

Epaper – May 12-2022 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.