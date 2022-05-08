NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz vows legal action against Imran’s ‘anti-state’ speech at Abbottabad rally

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed Imran Khan’s address at Abbottabad rally a ‘grand conspiracy against Pakistan’.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said those concocting a narrative against national institutions were the real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq.

He said the state of Pakistan, constitution of Pakistan, and the respected institutions of Pakistan were challenged by Imran Khan in Abbottabad on Sunday.

He assured that legal action would be taken. Shehbaz said what Imran was doing could only be categorized as conspiracy, not politics and this conspiracy was not against any political rivals but against the country.

“Pakistan cannot be surrendered and compromised over one person’s ego, arrogance, and blatant lies. Imran first conspired to destroy economy of the country and was now planning to trigger civil-war in Pakistan”, he said.

The PM pledged that these nefarious designs of Imran would be crushed at all cost.

“Imran is this era’s Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who wanted Pakistan to face the same fate as Libya and Iraq,” he added. He said Imran incidentally also has a fake certificate of Sadiq, like Mir Sadiq, he said.

He went on to say that Imran was digging holes in the very boat he is riding and biting the hand that feeds him.

“The people of Pakistan, the constitution, and the institutions of Pakistan are not slaves of Imran Niazi, nor could he hold them hostage,” he lambasted. He slammed Niazi’s speech and said Imran would not be allowed to become the Hitler of Pakistan.

Imran had lied to the nation all this time, its about time he faces the truth, he concluded.

Previous articleChecking acute and rising income and wealth inequality
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FBR serves notice on journalist Imran Riaz Khan for income tax audit

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has picked the case of anchor person Imran Riaz Khan asking for income tax audit. Document available with...
Read more
LAHORE

CCPO Lahore takes SDPOs to task for poor performance in investigation matters

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed upon the need of timely investigation of cases on purely merit...
Read more
NATIONAL

No early elections without consent of all coalition parties: PM Shehbaz

LAHORE: Speaking to a select group of newspapers' editors and senior journalists here at the PML-N secretariat in Model Town, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif...
Read more
NATIONAL

First NA session following set up of coalition govt under PM Shehbaz today

President Dr Arif Alvi, under Article 54(1) of the Constitution, has summoned the National Assembly session on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dr Asad Majeed appointed as ambassador to EU

Former ambassador to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan -- one of the central characters in the PTI’s “foreign conspiracy” claim -- has left...
Read more
NATIONAL

Politics of religion: Lethal tug-of-war over the religion card

Allegations of blasphemy have rendered every place from Pakistan’s courts and universities to police stations, factories and worship places a potential ‘crime scene’. Given...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

PECA petition

The FIA’s withdrawal of the petition it had filed before the Supreme Court, against the IHC judgement striking down the clauses enhancing certain punishments...

Who stole the buffalo?

Handling the heatwave

FBR serves notice on journalist Imran Riaz Khan for income tax audit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.