MQM finalises loyalist for Sindh governor office

KARACHI: The prime minister sent a summary to the president to appoint Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Nasreen Jalil to the post of Sindh governor.

Last week, the party sent five names — including Jalil and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar — to Shehbaz Sharif so that he can select one of them for the gubernatorial office.

But a majority of party leaders wanted to see Jalil — a deputy convener of the party’s coordination committee — as the new governor because of her long-time association with the party.

Interestingly, Jalil would be the first woman in nearly five decades to occupy the top office after Begum Ra’ana Liaqat Ali who had become the governor of Sindh in 1973.

Jalil rose to prominence in 2016 through a letter she purportedly wrote to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, asking New Delhi to raise its voice to “safeguard human rights, particularly in Karachi”.

In one letter — apparently penned by Jalil — the party stressed the “lawlessness of law enforcement agencies” and requests the high commission to use its good offices “to improve the situation of urban Sindh”.

The letter undersigned by the MQM leader was addressed to T. C. A. Raghavan, India’s high commissioner in Pakistan at the time.

It read: “The targeted operation in Karachi was initiated to bring law and order in the city but since then, 40 MQM workers have been killed in custody, 90 party workers are missing while hundreds are killed in target killings.”

It also added that no compensation had been paid to the families of victims belonging to MQM who were killed “extra-judicially” or to those who went missing.