Wapda plans to double hydropower share by 2028-29

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has devised a plan to increase the hydroelectric energy share in the power supply from the existing 9,406 megawatts to 20,591 megawatts by the year 2028-29.

The hydropower will be added in two phases, the state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan reported. In the first phase, the share of the hydroelectric energy will be raised from 9,406 megawatts to 12,366 megawatts by 2025 and in the next phase, it will be jacked up to 20,591 megawatts.

At present, the hydroelectric energy share in the overall energy mix stands at 31 percent with an annual electricity power generation of 37 billion units in Pakistan, according to the report.

Wapda, under its electricity generation plan, will add 17 billion units of low-cost hydroelectric energy, raising the number of units from 37 to 54 billion by the year 2025 and another 27 billion hydroelectric units from 54 to 81 billion units by the year 2028-29.

