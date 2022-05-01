World

Saudi says Eid al-Fitr to start Monday

By AFP
Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca on July 22, 2021, marking the end of this year's Hajj. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

MECCA: Saudi Arabia announced that the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, will begin on Monday in the country.

“Monday… is the first day of the blessed Eid al-Fitr for this year,” with Sunday the last day of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said Saturday, citing a royal court statement.

Fellow Gulf states the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have also made the same announcement.

The timing of Eid is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

The holiday is normally celebrated by families gathering together.

AFP

