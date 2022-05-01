Counter-terror judge, who sentenced Lankan manager’s killers, transferred

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) transferred an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge who sentenced six men to death in the mass trial for the mob lynching of Priyantha Kumara, a clothes factory’s Sri Lankan manager.

The Punjab government okayed the appointment of District and Sessions Judge Rana Zahid Iqbal in Natasha Naseem’s place after the high court withdrew the services of the Gujranwala ATC judge.

The decision will be implemented after the Eid ul-Fitr holidays with the approval of the high court’s chief judge.

The decision to replace Naseem was taken upon the completion of her tenure.

Judge Iqbal will assume the office for three years. His services will be provided to the provincial government on deputation after approval from Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.