NATIONAL

Gunmen steal hundreds of holiday outfits from Islamabad tailor

By AFP
Tailor Muhammad Razzaq stitches a fabric at his shop in Islamabad on April 29, 2022, after gunmen robbed him of more than 200 outfits made for customers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Gunmen have robbed a tailor in Islamabad of more than 200 outfits made for customers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, tying up and beating his staff.

Muhammad Razzaq told AFP that two armed men barged into his store before making off with 240 completed or near-finished shalwar kameez outfits.

“The police have not been able to find any clue to the ruthless guys who turned this Eid for me into a nightmare,” said Razzaq.

The haul was worth more than Rs720,000, he added.

Pakistanis, and Muslims around the world, usually celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday with new outfits and jewellery — with the rich splashing out thousands on glitzy ensembles.

But even poor people try to buy something new for the holiday, and tailor-made outfits are frequently cheaper than store-bought clothes.

The Eid festival is expected to begin either Monday or Tuesday, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Most of the shelves in Razzaq’s shop were empty Friday and he sat disconsolately behind a sewing machine.

“I have been working in the area for the last 20 years and have customers who come to me from posh areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with branded and expensive fabrics,” he said.

Salman Ashraf, one of the tailors tied up during the raid, said the robbers were very aggressive.

“The gunmen thrashed us, tied us with ropes and asked us to remain silent,” he said.

Police confirmed the incident and said they were investigating.

Previous articleSharif, Saudi crown prince discuss economic, security opportunities
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss economic, security opportunities

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah in order to advance “economic, trade and investment...
Read more
NATIONAL

In telephonic conversation, Bajwa, Gates discuss polio drive, Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates held a telephonic conversation on Saturday. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran asks Alvi, top judge to investigate Lettergate

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday wrote to President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial seeking from them a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave

PESHAWAR: Pakistan issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years while in parts of neighbouring India, schools were shut and streets...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza takes oath of office in ceremony boycotted by Punjab governor

LAHORE: Newly elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday took the oath of his office at a ceremony at the Governor’s House and boycotted by...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM vows to deepen, diversify strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Pakistan wants to transform its historic relations with Saudi Arabia into a deep and diverse strategic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave

PESHAWAR: Pakistan issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years while in parts of neighbouring India, schools were shut and streets...

Boehly consortium to be named as preferred bidder for Chelsea: reports

Virus might be behind mystery child hepatitis cases: US agency

Second-ranked Rahm takes two-shot lead at Mexico Open

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.