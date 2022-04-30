Gunmen steal hundreds of holiday outfits from Islamabad tailor

ISLAMABAD: Gunmen have robbed a tailor in Islamabad of more than 200 outfits made for customers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, tying up and beating his staff.

Muhammad Razzaq told AFP that two armed men barged into his store before making off with 240 completed or near-finished shalwar kameez outfits.

“The police have not been able to find any clue to the ruthless guys who turned this Eid for me into a nightmare,” said Razzaq.

The haul was worth more than Rs720,000, he added.

Pakistanis, and Muslims around the world, usually celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday with new outfits and jewellery — with the rich splashing out thousands on glitzy ensembles.

But even poor people try to buy something new for the holiday, and tailor-made outfits are frequently cheaper than store-bought clothes.

The Eid festival is expected to begin either Monday or Tuesday, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Most of the shelves in Razzaq’s shop were empty Friday and he sat disconsolately behind a sewing machine.

“I have been working in the area for the last 20 years and have customers who come to me from posh areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with branded and expensive fabrics,” he said.