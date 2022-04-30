NATIONAL

Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss economic, security opportunities

By Staff Report

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah in order to advance “economic, trade and investment ties” and create “greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.”

Sharif began his maiden foreign trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, landing in the holy city of Medina on Thursday to seek financial support from a country where his family spent years in exile.

“Today I am embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia to renew & reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood & friendship,” he said on Twitter, adding that the country “has a special place in all our hearts”.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest including global and regional issues, a statement from Sharif’s office said.

Sharif was accompanied on his visit by a delegation of some 40 people, including officials and family members — a size that prompted sharp criticism from members of the public, and had Sharif vigorously assuring the public he took a commercial flight at his own expense.

He professed enthusiasm before his departure, even speaking in Arabic in a video that praised the “brotherly kingdom”.

Although Sharif sought to leverage his maiden trip to the birthplace of Islam as a diplomatic milestone, the political divisions that have pushed Pakistan to the brink of the crisis were on stark display during his three-day visit.

Dozens of protestors pumped their fists and hurled insults at Sharif, mobbing their political opponent as he visited one of Islam’s holiest sites — a rare scene of chaos at the shrine in Medina that drew public anger and condemnation back in Pakistan.

The kingdom hosts some 2.7 million Pakistanis, more than any other country. Remittances from expat labourers to Pakistan are projected to reach $32 billion this year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Sharif and disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, along with other relatives, went into exile in Saudi Arabia in 2000 after a coup ousted Nawaz the previous year.

They did not return to Pakistan until 2007.

A 2008 US diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks reported that the brothers “retain excellent business and personal relations with the Saudi royal family,” adding that “Saudi money reputedly financed the Sharif’s parliamentary campaign.”

— With input from AP

Staff Report

