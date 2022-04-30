Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss economic, security opportunities

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah in order to advance “economic, trade and investment ties” and create “greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.”

Sharif began his maiden foreign trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, landing in the holy city of Medina on Thursday to seek financial support from a country where his family spent years in exile.

“Today I am embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia to renew & reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood & friendship,” he said on Twitter, adding that the country “has a special place in all our hearts”.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest including global and regional issues, a statement from Sharif’s office said.

Sharif was accompanied on his visit by a delegation of some 40 people, including officials and family members — a size that prompted sharp criticism from members of the public, and had Sharif vigorously assuring the public he took a commercial flight at his own expense.

He professed enthusiasm before his departure, even speaking in Arabic in a video that praised the “brotherly kingdom”.

Although Sharif sought to leverage his maiden trip to the birthplace of Islam as a diplomatic milestone, the political divisions that have pushed Pakistan to the brink of the crisis were on stark display during his three-day visit.