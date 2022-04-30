NATIONAL

In telephonic conversation, Bajwa, Gates discuss polio drive, Covid-19

By Staff Report
US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, poses for a picture on October 9, 2019, in Lyon, central eastern France, during the funding conference of Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. - The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria on October 9, 2019, opened a drive to raise $14 billion to fight a global epidemics but face an uphill battle in the face of donor fatigue. The fund has asked for $14 billion, an amount it says would help save 16 million lives, avert "234 million infections" and place the world back on track to meet the UN objective of ending the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria within 10 years. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates held a telephonic conversation on Saturday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters related to Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive polio eradication and Covid-19 were discussed.

Gates conveyed appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting the polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage. Gen. Bajwa said it was a national cause and credit goes to all the stakeholders involved in the process.

Gates also appreciated Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resource constraints.

The army chief attributed the success to a true national response, executed through the mechanism of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) which allowed optimisation of resources.

He also appreciated his efforts towards this noble cause and assured him of continued cooperation.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the poliovirus still exists.

Pakistan reported its first polio case last week in nearly 15 months with a toddler paralysed by the crippling disease in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

“Deeply saddened to share that a 15-month-old boy has been paralyzed in North Waziristan, Southern KP [Khyber Pakhtunkwa], as #Pakistan confirms a wild #poliovirus case after nearly 15 months,” tweeted Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator National Emergency Operations Centre for Pakistan Polio Eradication Program.

Before that, Pakistan reported its last polio cases in the Qilla Abdullah district of Balochistan on January 27, 2021.

Previous articleImran asks Alvi, top judge to investigate Lettergate
Next articleSharif, Saudi crown prince discuss economic, security opportunities
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Aid group reports surging numbers in child abuse in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An aid group dedicated to child protection said its data shows assaults and sexual abuse of children have surged by nearly a third...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI moves intra-court appeal in LHC against oath of office to Hamza

LAHORE: Lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed an intra-court appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the court’s Friday’s decision directing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gunmen steal hundreds of holiday outfits from Islamabad tailor

ISLAMABAD: Gunmen have robbed a tailor in Islamabad of more than 200 outfits made for customers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss economic, security opportunities

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah in order to advance “economic, trade and investment...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran asks Alvi, top judge to investigate Lettergate

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday wrote to President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial seeking from them a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave

PESHAWAR: Pakistan issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years while in parts of neighbouring India, schools were shut and streets...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss economic, security opportunities

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah in order to advance “economic, trade and investment...

In telephonic conversation, Bajwa, Gates discuss polio drive, Covid-19

Imran asks Alvi, top judge to investigate Lettergate

Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.