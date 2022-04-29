Mission honours distinguished diaspora at New York Iftar

NEW YORK: Distinguished members of the Pakistan-American community were honoured at an Iftar dinner hosted by Ayesha Ali, Pakistan’s Consul General in New York, who said they were “role models” for the next generation of leaders.

“This consulate general is your home — (it’s) the territory of Pakistan,” she told a large gathering of the community, diplomats from Turkey, Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as representatives of different religions.

“We will continue to support you,” Ali added.

A number of police officers serving the New York Police Department (NYPD), led by Deputy Inspector Adeel Rana, were also present.

Ali said the number of senior Pakistan-Americans in public and elected offices continued to increase last year, while 2022 has been a year of “firsts”, among them, Ahsan Chughtai, senior advisor to New York City Mayor; Asim Rehman, commissioner and chief administrator Law Judge of Oath; Shama Haider and Sadaf Jaffer, Assembly members in New Jersey and Zahid Quraishi, the first US federal judge.

“You have been in the vanguard of presenting the tolerant, universal and peaceful spirit of Islam,” Ali said while introducing them.

“I thank you for your service and for being the tremendous role models that you are.”

The consul general said a strong community was the real foundation of a strong Pakistan-US partnership. “Thank you for all you do for Pakistan”.

Ali said while celebrating Ramadan, less fortunate people like “our Kashmiri brother and sisters” in occupied Kashmir should not be forgotten. Their rights have been trampled upon by the occupation forces since 1947.

“This Ramadan, our thoughts and prayers are in need to be heard and assisted, the world over.”

The event wound up with a prayer for the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan and the well-being of its people.