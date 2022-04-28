NATIONAL

Top Iran, Pakistan diplomats discuss bilateral ties

By Monitoring Report
LAHORE: February 17  Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to Lahore High Court Bar Association. Photo by Faheem Soomro

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for a boost in ties between the two neighbours, Iran’s Foreign Ministry website reported on Thursday.

Zardari was sworn in on Wednesday as the foreign minister after a recent reshuffle of the government.

“I hope during your tenure in the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, we will witness expansion of ties between the two nations more than ever before”, said Amir-Abdollahian in a telephone conversation with Zardari.

Lauding cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, the Iranian diplomat called on both countries to boost cooperation and relations in “all areas.”

For his part, Zardari also referred to good and friendly ties between Pakistan and Iran, drawing upon popular, historical, and cultural ties between the two countries.

He said that Islamabad is determined to further expand bilateral relations with Tehran, expressing hope that Pakistan’s economic ties with Iran will deepen with the removal of the existing obstacles.

Amir-Abdollahian invited his counterpart to visit Iran.

Monitoring Report

