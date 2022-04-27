NATIONAL

Zardari, Shehbaz agree to work in unison for democratic stability

By APP

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Federal ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present on the occasion. Overall political situation in the country was discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister said that the country’s development was linked with the supremacy of the Constitution and the democratic process.

They agreed to work in unison with all political parties for democratic stability as well as the public welfare.

The prime minister congratulated Bilawal on taking oath as a federal minister and reiterated resolve to overcome the prevailing challenges through mutual cooperation.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of Bilawal as the federal minister for foreign affairs. The PPP chief took oath following the approval of the party’s top decision-making body a day earlier.

PM Shehbaz witnessed the oath-taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which was attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and a large number of parliamentarians, party workers, and government officials.

The premier also held a meeting with Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Atta Marri. PM Shehbaz directed her to reinstate eligible persons into Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), who were struck out of the beneficiary list by the previous government without any reason.

The prime minister welcomed devising a procedure about making an appeal for re-inclusion of the persons expelled from BISP.

PM Shehbaz was briefed on the proposed procedure of the appeal for such 820,000 people who were evicted from the BISP by the previous government without any investigation.

Marri also updated the prime minister regarding the working of her ministry. She paid tribute to PM Shehbaz for announcing assistance for the deserving people of Balochistan under BISP and offering scholarships to students besides extending financial support to the parents of female students.

Previous articleRe-adjusting
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bashir Memon likely to be appointed as NAB Chairman

Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal whose term expired last year in October but was asked by the then PTI government to continue till...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan expects 2m people to gather in Islamabad for his ‘movement for true freedom’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he wanted two million people to gather in Islamabad when he gives the call to his...
Read more
NATIONAL

China condemns suicide blast at KU, demands strict punishment for perpetrators

China expressed "strong condemnation and indignation" on Wednesday over the suicide attack outside the University of Karachi's (KU) Confucius Institute a day earlier in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah calls for expanding Pakistan-UK ties in meeting with British envoy

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday met British High Commissioner Christian Turner and expressed the desire to "further expand" the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz directs reinstatement of BISP beneficiaries expelled from programme by PTI govt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday issued directives for the reinstatement of "eligible persons" that were removed from the beneficiary list of the Benazir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Transfers, postings in civil service

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday posted Syed Asif Haider Shah, a BPS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, as Climate Division secretary, while Inter-Provincial...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Eintracht bank on away support at West Ham

Eintracht Frankfurt expect thousands of German fans to travel again in the hope of inspiring another away victory, like the shock win at Barcelona,...

Manchester City narrowly beat Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final thriller

EU estimates up to 80pc of population has had Covid

Bashir Memon likely to be appointed as NAB Chairman

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.