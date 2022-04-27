Opinion

Global cooperation

By Editor's Mail

Climate change is the gravest of all challenges facing the world today. Its costs are incalculable and damage irreparable.

It has gripped the whole world and wreaked havoc all over the world. The reality is that climate change is costing lives and it is a humanitarian crisis as well as an environmental one. The menace of climate change has been triggered by many factors such as excessive greenhouse gas emissions, enormous use of non-renewable energy sources, deforestation and other anthropogenic activities. Ostensibly, thanks to these factors, the earth gets warmer which leads to changes in climate patterns.

The intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC), the leading body of the United Nations for the assessment of climate change has proved some scientific evidence for the warming of the climate. Unequivocally, scientists, climate experts and authorities of the world have observed the changing patterns of rainfall, floods and temperature rising are some indicators of climate change.

Over several decades the scientists have sounded the alarm about this global problem they have come together to show a pattern that the current atmospheric warming driven by human activities, has the potential to change in ways that could profoundly affect human livelihood in many parts of the world.

However, the process of the industrial revolution in the 18th century and the phenomena of decolonisation spewed an alarming rate of carbon emissions. The global emissions rate keeps worsening over time. In addition, colonialism has also greatly influenced the shape of prevalent economic systems, which have enabled vast accumulation via the ruthless exploitation of people and our planet. Some prominent scientists and climate experts have warned if the global temperature continues to rise at the current pace it should have catastrophic consequences.

Most importantly, deforestation is warmly welcome to global warming and has profoundly exacerbated green energy and climate change. Therefore, the effects are significant and include melting polar ice, rising sea levels and severe storms, droughts and flooding.

International cooperation and coordination is prerequisite to significantly mitigate the impact of climate change and could bring unprecedented changes in the pattern of the climate system. First of all the large dynamic emerging economies- China, India, Brazil and Indonesia have assured leadership, offering contributions of their own and prodding other industrial countries to take their actions. Moreover, all the largely emitters must make their contribution to galvanize the technological revolution. They would take early actions to eliminate fossil fuels, subsidies commit to matching carbon price increases in the future, and strengthen the protection of intellectual property for green technology.

Now, China is the leading country in carbon emissions, for instance, it plans to spend $780 billion on renewable energy by 2030. Similarly, Saudi Arabia, one of the leading countries in the production of fossil fuels, intends to invest $50 billion in its renewable energy sector.

ZAKIR ULLAH

MARDAN

Previous articleZardari, Shehbaz agree to work in unison for democratic stability
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Re-adjusting

Around the world, the Covid pandemic brought significant changes and redefined our lifestyles. The change affected everyone differently with some people utilising the lockdowns...
Read more
Letters

Reckless driving

Recently, I witnessed a horrific hit-and-run accident after a speeding truck hit a young motorcyclist and drove off. Due to the absence of CCTV...
Read more
Comment

The brightness of change

The government has changed but the situation of the country and the people is not advancing. At present, the country is under the burden...
Read more
Comment

Yogi Adityanath: a rising threat for Muslims

India witnessed many people-friendly leaders in her history, like Mahatma Gandhi, A.P.J Abdul Kalam, Rabindranath Tagore, Jawaharlal Nehru and many more, who are remembered...
Read more
Comment

Changing Alliances and the Still Emerging New Order

Things are moving in a direction no one can predict Dr. James J. Zogby There are significant realignments taking place across the globe. Old alliances appear...
Read more
Editorials

Re-enacting a flop show

PTI chief Imran Khan’s fall from power should have led him to ponder over his shortcomings. It was no ordinary matter that allies and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Shaheen Shah Afridi relishing Lord’s ‘dream’ with Middlesex

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi says he will be living a dream when he makes his Middlesex home debut at Lord’s on Thursday. The towering...

Eintracht bank on away support at West Ham

Manchester City narrowly beat Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final thriller

EU estimates up to 80pc of population has had Covid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.