NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily update: 105 new cases

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A man waits to get himself inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi on May 14, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 105 new Covid-19 cases and no more death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

According to data released by the ministry, the overall tally of cases has risen to 1,527,856, including 1,494,050 recoveries.

Currently, there are 3,437 active cases in the country, with 186 patients in critical condition.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 576,739 infections in total, followed by Punjab province which has reported 505,963 cases so far.

Previous articleCompromising neutrality of office, CEC Raja refuses to step down
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Compromising neutrality of office, CEC Raja refuses to step down

ISLAMABAD: A day after former prime minister Imran Khan called for his resignation over charges of bias, the chief election commissioner (CEC) said he...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iqbal’s first and last residences in Lahore enliven memories

LAHORE: Just behind the colonial-era building of Government College University in Lahore is a boarding house where famous poet and philosopher Muhammad Iqbal spent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi sees plot in 2018 Punjab Assembly seat defeat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his defeat in the PP-217 (Multan-VII) constituency in the 2018 general elections was a conspiracy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz, Bilawal agree on need for close cooperation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have met in London and agreed on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s Dr Amjad Saqib nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Dr Amjad Saqib, the founder of Pakistan’s largest interest-free microfinance programme Akhuwat, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saad urges PIA management to pursue meritocracy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique chaired a high-level virtual meeting in Lahore to review the performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). While...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

N. Korea boasts of ‘invincible power’ ahead of key military anniversary

SEOUL: North Korea's state media boasted Sunday that its armed forces had "gained invincible power" under leader Kim Jong Un as it prepares for...

Qureshi sees plot in 2018 Punjab Assembly seat defeat

Kohli flops again but Bangalore confident star ‘will come back strong’

Epaper – April 24-2022 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.