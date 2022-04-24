Covid-19 daily update: 105 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 105 new Covid-19 cases and no more death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

According to data released by the ministry, the overall tally of cases has risen to 1,527,856, including 1,494,050 recoveries.

Currently, there are 3,437 active cases in the country, with 186 patients in critical condition.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 576,739 infections in total, followed by Punjab province which has reported 505,963 cases so far.