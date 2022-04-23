Govt committed to attract US investment to Pakistan: Miftah

WASHINGTON DC: The Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has reiterated the government’s commitment to attract US investment in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy by creating business friendly environment

Speaking at an event hosted by renowned US think tank Atlantic Council in Washington DC, Finance Minister Dr. Miftah Ismail highlighted the economic agenda and priorities of the newly formed government in Pakistan.

He said the government’s aim is to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth. While achieving this objective, the government will ensure that this growth is all inclusive by taking care of the poor segments of the society.

The Finance Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to attract US investment in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy by creating business friendly environment. He added that the government also recognizes the potential of Fintech and digital economy, and the sector will be facilitated further.

Finance Minister said that the government will take stepwise measures to ensure robust increase in exports of Pakistan to resolve balance of payment and current account deficit issues.

Mr. Frederik Kempe, President of Atlantic Council in his introductory remarks said that Pakistan and the US had a longstanding partnership based on shared values of democratic governance, regional security and economic growth. The Atlantic Council is particularly working to promote economic cooperation between the two countries. He appreciated the role of Pakistani American diaspora in this regard.

The Finance Minister also answered questions from the participants that included US government officials, economists, think tank experts and prominent Pakistani American entrepreneurs.