Dr. Alvi should act as President rather Niazi’s personal employee: Sanaullah

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Dr. Arif Alvi needed to act as President of Pakistan instead of posing as personal employee of Imran Niazi.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that if Dr. Arif Alvi was not able to take care of dignity of the President Office, then he should step down without waiting any further.

Rana Sanaullah said that the country would be run in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and not on desires of Imran Khan.

He said that the President Office if a constitutional position and not political. When it comes implementation of the constitution, the President falls sick.

After directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) were also being violated, he added.

The Interior Minister said that for last 21 days, Punjab was being run without any chief minister and cabinet and these people don’t want stability in the country’s largest province, he added.

Rana Sanaullah urged President Alvi to ensure the nomination in line with the constitution.

Staff Report

