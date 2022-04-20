PM vows to further deepen economic ties with Bahrain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to further strengthen economic ties with Bahrain during a meeting with Bahrain’s Ambassador Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed on Wednesday.

Ambassador Mohammed conveyed the Bahraini leadership’s message of felicitations to the new prime minister and reaffirmed his country’s desire to further consolidate its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

“The prime minister strongly emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral economic engagement and highlighted the vast potential in the trade, investment, IT, manpower, and food security sectors,” a statement from the PM office said.

Sharif appreciated the efforts of Bahrain’s government in looking after the Pakistani community during the testing times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also welcomed the project of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, which is a testament to the close brotherly relationship between the two countries.

The Bahraini ambassador recalled the long-standing and fraternal ties between the two countries and underlined Bahrain’s desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Bahrain is home to a large Pakistani diaspora in the Gulf region.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values.