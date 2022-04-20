NATIONAL

PM vows to further deepen economic ties with Bahrain

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to further strengthen economic ties with Bahrain during a meeting with Bahrain’s Ambassador Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed on Wednesday.

Ambassador Mohammed conveyed the Bahraini leadership’s message of felicitations to the new prime minister and reaffirmed his country’s desire to further consolidate its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

“The prime minister strongly emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral economic engagement and highlighted the vast potential in the trade, investment, IT, manpower, and food security sectors,” a statement from the PM office said.

Sharif appreciated the efforts of Bahrain’s government in looking after the Pakistani community during the testing times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also welcomed the project of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, which is a testament to the close brotherly relationship between the two countries.

The Bahraini ambassador recalled the long-standing and fraternal ties between the two countries and underlined Bahrain’s desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Bahrain is home to a large Pakistani diaspora in the Gulf region.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values.

Previous articlePaying tributes to Allama Iqbal
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Chairman PTI felicitates Tanveer Ilyas on assuming charge as AJK PM

ISLAMABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks clarification from BBC on report about Imran Khan’s last day at PM Office

Pakistan has sought clarification from the United Kingdom's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) about the report it published related to events that took place at the PM...
Read more
NATIONAL

Discounts for students on Orange Train will minimize pollution: officials

Punjab government officials have suggested reducing metro train fares for students in Lahore to reduce the carbon footprint in the city. For this, the Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets PM, Imran Khan, President Alvi

Muslim US Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi during her maiden visit to Pakistan. The congresswoman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ex-DCO acquitted in Model Town massacre case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted former Lahore Division district coordination officer Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman in the Model Town massacre case. Fourteen people, including...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ahsan Iqbal sees election after reforms

Emphasising how electoral reforms are imperative before “even thinking about new elections”, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

After Imran

After much brinkmanship and inordinate delaying tactics by Imran Khan, the constitutional democratic norms prevailed. Imran Khan left in his helicopter without a word...

Benefits of Newspapers

Animals too have rights

Soaring prices in Lahore

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.