Hearing in Nawaz’s removal from ECL adjourned as judge goes on leave

LAHORE: Hearing in a petition filed against the restriction imposed on the removal of the name of disgraced former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL), which was due to be held at the Lahore High Court (LHC), had to be cancelled on account of the absence of Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi who is on a leave.

The hearing was also adjourned for an indefinite time period.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had filed the petition whose last hearing was held on January 20, 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had allowed the former prime minister on November 16, 2019, to leave for the UK on the pretext of medical treatment.