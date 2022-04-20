NATIONAL

Pakistan urges global help for crises-hit developing nations

By APP

UNITED NATIONS: Speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan called on the international aid agencies to enable the developing countries to prepare viable and sustainable infrastructure projects aimed at addressing the triple crises — Covid-19, environmental and economic — that hit their economies disproportionately.

“It is vital that the recovery should be a pathway to a sustainable global economy, in particular by investment in sustainable, quality and resilient infrastructure, which will also create decent jobs and reduce poverty,” Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told a meeting of ministers and governors of Group of 24 which deals with international monetary and development finance issues.

While the developed economies had injected around $17 trillion into their economies, the developing countries, needing an estimated $4.3 trillion, have been able to mobilise around $100 billion in additional financing so far, he said.

“Sustainable global recovery will not be possible if the majority of the world’s population is left behind,” Khan said.

In this regard, he said the vaccine inequity must end and that adequate financing is critical.

To this, the G-77 proposed the mobilisation of larger concessional assistance to developing countries, extension of the debt service suspension by all creditors and early action to ease unsustainable debt, and the voluntary re-allocation of at least $250 billion of the unutilised new SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) to the developing countries.

Khan, in Pakistan’s capacity as G-77 chairman, also proposed expanded lending by the multilateral development banks (MDBs) and their recapitalisation, reduction in the market borrowing costs for developing countries, earliest fulfilment of the commitment to provide $100 billion-plus in annual climate finance, aiming to achieve a balance between mitigation and adaptation, and access to private capital for sustainable development projects.

“To this end, the MDBs, the UN and its agencies, and other relevant development actors, should enable the developing countries to prepare viable, sustainable infrastructure projects, which can access both public and private finance,” he added.

Previous articleIn Pakistan, Afghan refugees face hardship and a frosty reception
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

In Pakistan, Afghan refugees face hardship and a frosty reception

PESHAWAR: When Khair Wali heard the Taliban had started killing former Afghan soldiers, he feared he could be next, so made the decision to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Civil-military harmony imperative for state to function effectively: Mazari

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that civilian supremacy is a norm in democracy but cordial ties between...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECC approves Rs68 billion grant for disbursement of price differential claims to OMCs

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs 68.81 billion supplementary grant for disbursement of price differential claims to OMCs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah given a tight time frame to combat economic crises

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed 57-year-old economist and businessman Miftah Ismail as the finance minister who will be tasked with quickly arresting a...
Read more
NATIONAL

’Not a BOT’ trends on Twitter after PML-N accuses PTI of using fake accounts

I am “Not a BOT” became one of the top trends on Twitter on Tuesday after the ruling PML-N claimed that the PTI is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Civil society demands justice for Nazim Jokhio at protest outside KPC

Members of civil society staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday and demanded justice for Nazim Jokhio, who was found murdered...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon: report

LONDON: Russian players will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to a report in...

Dung power: India taps new energy cash cow

Epaper – April 20-2022 ISB

Epaper – April 20-2022 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.