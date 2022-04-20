Animals too have rights

Every living being, be a human or an animal, has the right to live but unfortunately, in most territories of Pakistan, birds are being hounded and hunted brutally. Although the government of Pakistan restricts hunting, still there are many cruel hunters who neither think about God’s command nor the administration’s ban.

It is disastrous and miserable that a large number of birds are being hunted mostly in agricultural places of Pakistan. Many notifications have been issued against bird hunting but all in vain.

The wildlife administrators and other concerned authorities have also failed to take action on this barbarity against innocent birds.

It is high time to realize that birds are also living beings who have the right to live their lives. Accountability must be taken against these inhuman actions as strictly as possible and the hunters should be punished so that no one again dares to do so again.

PARVEZ MOULA BAKHSH

KARACHI