Soaring prices in Lahore

Following the political unrest in the country, markets in Lahore are facing unprecedented price hikes. In many markets, the prices are higher than the approved rate list. It seems that many daily needs of the public have been hoarded. Shopkeepers are not ready to accept any argument from the customers to sell the things on the approved rate list as they claim to have purchased commodities at a high cost themselves. The buying capacity of an ordinary person is shrinking day by day. I request the authorities take action against this situation and bring the prices back to a reasonable level.

FURQAN ABDULLAH SAQIB

LAHORE